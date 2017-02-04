4-H club donates weighted blankets to Richmond preschoolers

Donation brings comfort to children with special needs

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

For a child with special needs, a blanket can make a world of difference.

Jack Rowan, 3, received one of the weighted blankets donated last month by Clever Clover 4-H Club to preschoolers enrolled in Dear Elementary’s early childhood special education program. He was diagnosed with autism soon after his second birthday.

Jack’s mother, Jamie Rowan, said Jack began sleeping better at night after receiving the blanket.

Children with autism spectrum disorder often experience sensory overload, which can cause restlessness and anxiety, and weighted blankets can help them fall asleep, according to medicaldaily.com.

Jamie Rowan said her son saw additional benefits from the blanket shortly after receiving it.

