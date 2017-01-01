William Wayne Vanbebber

William Wayne Vanbebber, 76, of Richmond, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Wayne was born Oct. 12, 1940, in Richmond, the son of W.L.“Bill” and Lillian Allen (Waller) Vanbebber. Wayne was united in marriage to Linda K. McKown, of Richmond June 20, 1965; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: one son and daughter-in-law, Mark Wayne and Marcie Vanbebber, of Lee’s Summit; one daughter and son-in-law, Amy Lynn and Mark John Haley, of Richmond; six grandchildren, Marley Mae Vanbebber, Demi Rose Vanbebber, Lily Jane Vanbebber, Maclin Charles Vanbebber, Hunter William Haley and Katelyn Mary Haley.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert Leston Vanbebber.

Wayne graduated from Richmond High School in 1958. He owned and operated Van’s Furniture and Floor Covering in Richmond from 1958 to 1980. He also traveled as a manufacturing representative for Bishop Furniture. He worked with Jim Rippy at Remax in Richmond for 19 years. While working, Wayne was also an active member of the community, with his memberships as: a lifelong Boy Scout, Richmond Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis, Rotary, Jaycee’s (he was president twice) and Richmond Historical Society. He initiated the Adopt A Highway Program in Richmond, belonged to the Army National Guard (Mess Sargent 10 years), Richmond American Legion Post 237 and was a member of Richmond United Methodist Church. He drove a school bus for Fowler Bus Line in Richmond. Wayne enjoyed showing horses with his wife and was horse chairman for the Palomino Exhibitors of Missouri. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening and doing civic projects. He was a lifelong Richmond resident.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to Richmond United Methodist Church or to Shirkey Hospice.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Richmond United Methodist Church. A memorial service and celebration of Wayne’s life follows at 2 p.m. at the church. Inurnment is in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery, where military graveside services will be conducted by Ray County veterans. Thurman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.