William Ray ‘Bill’ Peart

William Ray “Bill” Peart, 73, of Richmond, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at his home.

Bill was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Galesburg, Ill., to Ray Gordon and Elva Grace (McKune) Peart.

Survivors include: two daughters and one son-in-law, Tracey and David Renfro, of Richmond, and Staci Findley, of Richmond; one sister, Ann E. Eilert, of Wilmington, N.C.; and three grandchildren, Tanner Newman, Jeremy Renfro and Ryan Renfro.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by one brother, John G. Peart.

Bill was a United States Navy veteran. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Ararat Temple. Bill was a safety inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration for 22 years before retiring in 2004. He was of the Methodist faith. He enjoyed farming and spending time with family and friends. Bill lived in the Richmond area most of his life.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shirkey Hospice and Palliative Care, Richmond.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Military honors will be provided by Ray County veterans. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.