William Grogan Jr.

William (Bill) Bethel Grogan, Jr., 90, of Odessa, died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at New Haven Living Center, Odessa.

Visitation was 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Odessa, Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial with military rites was in Odessa Cemetery.