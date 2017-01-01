Werle’s buzzer-beaters propel ’Cats past ’Dawgs

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Karen Werle did something Monday afternoon at Wellington-Napoleon that many basketball players dream of doing: She made a buzzer-beating shot.

Twice.

In one game.

With Orrick leading Hardin-Central 21-18 in the Wellington-Napoleon Invitational, Werle sank a 3-point shot at the buzzer to give the Bearcats a 24-18 halftime lead. She sank another buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Orrick a 35-24 lead after three quarters. Her two buzzer-beaters helped propel the Bearcats to a 47-32 pool play win.

Werle – who paced Orrick with 21 points, followed by Madison O’Dell with 10 – had never made two straight buzzer-beaters before. Orrick girls basketball coach Tricia Peters suggested she wasn’t surprised by Werle’s achievement.

“If she squares herself to the basket and sets her feet, I’m pretty sure she can shoot (from) anywhere in the gym,” Peters said.

The Bearcats built leads that Werle could enhance partly through their press. According to Werle, the team has been a quick study in pressure defense.

“We just started pressing after (Christmas) break – and I feel like it’s getting a lot better,” Werle said. “(We’re) pressuring other teams, rushing them, making them make mistakes.”

Hardin-Central coach Kenny Layman felt that the Bulldogs handled Orrick’s press better the first half than they did the second half.

The complete story is in Game On! In the Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.