Warrensburg dials long distance to down Lady Spartans

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

Warrensburg knocked down nine 3-point buckets Saturday night to help the Lady Tigers get past Richmond 57-34 at the Central Missouri Shootout in Warrensburg. Senior guard Alli Rhone led the way with a game high 27 points by hitting six shots outside the arc at the UCM Multipurpose Building.

Four of her treys came in the opening period to help the Lady Tigers, now 6-4, jump out to a 16-7 lead. Richmond coach Brandon Quick knew his Lady Spartans would have to slow down the long-range shooting of Warrensburg and take care of the basketball if they were to be successful.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 Richmond News.

