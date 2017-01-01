Waigand, Bowman capture first at Brookfield Invitational

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

After last week’s MRVC tournament was canceled because of the weather, the Richmond Spartans were a last-minute addition to the Brookfield Invitational held Saturday. It turned out to be a good day for the Spartans as the district and state tournaments draw closer.

Richmond came away with two individual champions, while three others made the finals. The Spartans also had a pair of third-place finishes as well in a tournament that included Marceline, Centralia, Trenton, Blair Oaks and Liberty of Wentzville among the 16 teams competing.

Freshman Rance Waigand improved his season mark to 29-2 with a win of the 113-pound bracket. Waigand won the title with a 12-4 major decision over Wentzville’s Jacob Simpson. He began the day by recording falls in his first three matches with times of 1:13, 0:20 and 3:29. Waigand advanced to the finals with an 8-0 major decision over Andrew Newbrough of Centralia.

Austin Bowman won his second straight tournament title as he swept the 126-pound bracket. The junior, now 21-1, won his first three matches by falls in 0:45, 0:51 and 0:49. Bowman then defeated Ethan Skinner of Higginsville by a technical fall (22-5) in the semifinals before facing Dallas Larson of Warsaw in the title match. Bowman won that match by an 11-1 major decision.

Senior Braidn Ford placed second at 145 pounds. Ford advanced to the championship match with a fall in 3:26 and a major decision in the quarterfinals over Cyden Bertz of Lexington. In the semifinals, Ford edged Dillon Young of Holden by a 7-5 decision before losing in the title match. Ford, now 22-5, lost to Wyatt Bird of Gallatin by an 11-3 major decision.

