Volunteers brave ice storm to honor heroes

By Liz Johnson, Richmond News Staff Writer

Remember. Honor. Teach. These three words are the mission of the Wreaths Across America program that places wreaths on the graves of veterans in cemeteries across the United States in mid-December each year.

This year, Missouri was hit with an ice storm followed by snow and frigid temperatures on Saturday, Dec. 17 – the day set aside for the wreath placing and ceremony honoring those veterans who have passed away.

Approximately 40 volunteers braved the icy roads, wind and freezing temperatures to complete their mission to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.

That day 675 wreaths were placed on designated graves. There are, at present, 2,100 graves in the cemetery. Nevertheless, the outlook for future years is bright.

“Your article generated a lot of gifting and donations,” said Dave Meyer, 1SG. Ret. U.S. Army, and director of the local program. “I’m convinced we’re going to have enough wreaths for next year.” (Meyer is referring to the Nov. 22, 2016 Living 50-Plus article on Wreaths Across America)

Meyer said the program has already received 100 donations slated for the 2017 Wreaths Across America.

Volunteers that came Dec. 17, included a couple from Clinton, who said it took them two hours to make the drive to Higginsville on slick roads.

Olde Tyme 4-H Club generated funds for wreaths; however, the weather prevented the kids from coming to place wreaths. The 4-H leader and her daughter did manage to come and spent the morning laying wreaths on graves.

Patriot Guard Riders came from Concordia, as well as some from Higginsville’s American Legion 223.

“The ceremony went very well,” said Teddie Velleri, the cemetery director and a veteran. “The ceremony was attended by all the volunteers that came to lay wreaths.”

