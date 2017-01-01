Viola Grace ‘Day’ Campbell

Viola Grace (Day) Campbell, 107, of Odessa, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at St. Mary’s Manor, Blue Springs.

Visitation was 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, Odessa. Funeral services were 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 23, at the First Baptist Church, Odessa. Burial was in Odessa Cemetery.