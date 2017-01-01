Victory-minded ’Dawgs notch courtwarming victory over ’Cats in boys tilt

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Friday was Hardin-Central’s courtwarming. But the Bulldogs weren’t thinking about that when they hosted Orrick that night, according to Hardin-Central guard Ryan Layman.

“We were just thinking about winning,” Layman said.

And the Bulldogs won.

Layman’s 36 points powered Hardin-Central (10-8) to the 71-50 non-conference win. Zach Pearon added 20 points. Of the eight Bulldogs who played, seven scored. Layman said the ability to get scoring throughout the lineup is one way the Bulldogs have improved since their earlier meeting with the Bearcats – a 51-38 Hardin-Central victory on Jan. 16 in the Wellington-Napoleon Invitational.

“Our offense is feeling a lot better now,” he said.

Orrick (1-16) had three players in double figures. Gabe McAfee paced the Bearcats with 14 points. Sophomore post player Blaine Wilson contributed 13 points – 11 of them during the second half. Connor Greer put in 10 points.

