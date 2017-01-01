Vaughn H. Evans Sr.

Vaughn H. Evans Sr., 85, of Richmond, died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 at Shirkey Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Vaughn Hershel Evans was born July 2, 1931, in Eudora, Kan., the son of Walter and Sally (Chowning) Evans. Vaughn was united in marriage to Mildred V. “Millie” Myers, of Nixa, April 12, 1994; she survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: two sons, Vaughn H. Evans Jr., of Richmond, and Rocky L. Evans and his wife, Barbara, of Lebanon; one daughter, Penny Marie Chaney and her husband, Billy, of Richmond; one sister, Pauline L. Karl, of Richmond; 11 grandchildren;16 great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren and three step-great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Ova Duncan and Helen Kennedy; brother-in-law, Kenneth “Preacher” Karl; and stepson Billy Myers.

Vaughn worked for Ford Motor Company as an inspector for 30 years. He retired Jan. 1, 1990. Vaughn was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local 249. Vaughn was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spoiling his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a very loving husband and father, and as a very special “Papa.” Vaughn lived most of his life in Richmond.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Shirkey Nursing & and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond or to the donors’ choice.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan.3, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Richmond Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.