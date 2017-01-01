Vantrump’s scoring lifts RHS girls past Carrollton

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Just one night after faltering in the second half in a loss to Lawson, the Richmond Lady Spartans finished the job against Carrollton in the consolation semifinals of the Lawson Invitational. Just like the night before, Richmond struggled through the first two periods, but then controlled the second half from start to finish on the way to a 62-41 victory.

Senior Kaylee Vantrump led the surge as she tied one scoring mark and came close on another. Her eight 3-point buckets fell one shy of Patti Bowen’s RHS record set in 1990, and her 36 points equaled the tournament record set in 2000 by Kassie Long of Carrollton.

Like the rest of her teammates, the second half told the story. Richmond held an 11-7 lead after one quarter, and a slim 24-23 advantage at the intermission.

“We were out late last night, but a lot of it was that we were going back and forth between being aggressive and being timid – almost like playing not to lose,” said Richmond coach Brandon Quick. “I really like how we responded in the second half of that game. We played aggressive, but we played smart.”

Richmond began to take control immediately after the break as Vantrump hit a bucket within the first 31 seconds to get things started. Vantrump, who scored 26 of her points in the second half, added three more buckets outside the 3-point arc in the third frame. Richmond held a 36-30 lead with 4:31 remaining in the period before ending the quarter with an 11-0 run. The run reached 16-0 before Carrollton broke its scoreless streak.

