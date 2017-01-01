Trusting ’Dawgs hold off Orioles for third at W-N Invitational

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

At crunch time against Concordia Saturday afternoon, Hardin-Central boys basketball coach Kenny Layman called on his players to trust one another.

Layman issued his call with 1:24 left in the Wellington-Napoleon Invitational third-place game. Concordia’s Tad Deatherage had just sunk a 3-point buck to cut Hardin-Central’s lead to 50-48. The Bulldogs responded by holding off the Orioles down the stretch for a 53-48 win.

“We were playing good help defense and we were stepping over to help the person getting beat,” Coach Layman said. “And when we started letting each man concentrate on his own person and (having) faith in the other players to know that they could guard their person, it let us cover up some of those open looks that we were giving.”

Layman’s son, senior guard Ryan Layman, also felt that the Bulldogs (9-6) trusted one another.

“You saw the outcome,” the younger Layman said. “We ended up winning. After we put the trust in each other, (we) just let our defense flow.”

