Trapped hawk rescued from landmark site

By Leah Wankum, Editor

A trapped hawk was rescued from a landmark building on the Richmond square Wednesday morning.

The hawk was trapped in a window on the top level of the old building at the corner of Main and Thornton streets. Annie Bowman, whose sister Atalie Williams recently acquired the building, said someone stopped by their office, Reece & Nichols Williams & Associates, and said a large bird was trapped between the window and the plywood boarding it up.

“He said it was going to die if we didn’t get it out of there, so we came to rescue it,” Bowman said.

When Bowman realized the bird was a hawk, she called Tammy Cornine, a local agent with the Missouri Department of Conservation, who promptly arrived to free the bird safely. Bowman’s colleague Angie LaSala said they also crossed the street to ask John Letzig, a local developer, if he could help as well.

“She thought maybe he might have a ladder,” LaSala said, adding that if all other attempts to free the bird failed, they could break out the already-broken window to help it escape.

Ernie Jones, owner of The Jones Store, was already with Letzig, so he came across the street to help out because he had tools and gloves handy.

