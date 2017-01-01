Tigers rout Spartans at Central Mo Shootout

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

It was one of those games that Spartan coach Kevin Jermain said his team should put Saturday night’s matchup behind them and concentrate on the remaining schedule. Warrensburg controlled the night from the opening tip as the Tigers rolled to a 62-26 victory over Richmond at the Central Missouri Shootout held at the Multipurpose Building at UCM.

With Richmond’s leading scorer from the inside held at home due to illness, the Spartans had trouble generating any type of offense, while the Tigers took advantage of turnovers to set up easy transition baskets.

“We were non-existent inside and that put a lot of pressure on our guys,” Jermain said.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 Richmond News.

