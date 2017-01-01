‘Thy kingdom come, thy will be done’

Martin Luther King Jr. remains one of the most highly regarded, quotable men to this day. Why? Because he knew the Bible inside and out and he didn’t see people of color – he saw us all as children of God with no color distinction.

This past Monday we celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day and this Friday we inaugurate a new president. The week began remembering a peacemaker while the week is likely to end in protest and hate. It is the ending to this week that I address prayer against the hatred and unrest based on King’s mission of peace.

Despite the trials of his life and that of his fellow man, King always chose love and peace. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear,” he said.

I don’t know a lot about King, but I suspect he spent a certain amount of time each day with his Bible in prayer and contemplation.

As the daughter of a minister, my father’s hour-long prayer time in his office was a daily ritual that he never missed. He went into his office, shut the door and spent time reading the Bible, his prayer book and in solitude prayer. It kept him centered, at peace within himself and able to minister to others.

Like most people, learning to pray can be overwhelming for someone just starting out, but in truth – prayer is just talking to God. It involves praising and thanking Him for all He provides and asking for His blessings. No prayer is too small or too large.

Sunday evening I received a private message from an old high school friend in New Jersey. She is a cancer survivor and was telling me she was taking a break from social media for a few weeks, as she was undergoing some surgical procedures. She told me she had heard I was the one to go to for prayer and so she was asking for help.

That is a humbling request.

It’s not the first time I’ve been asked to pray for someone, and it’s an important reminder that a request like this means that person really wants the prayers. Not just a “sending prayers” post on a private or public message – but a true prayer to the Lord on this person’s behalf. Sometimes the prayer is for health, wealth or personal problems, and sometimes the person can be waging a spiritual war.

