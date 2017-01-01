Thelma T. Farmer

Thelma T. Farmer, 94, of Richmond, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Shirkey Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Richmond.

Thelma was born March 1, 1922, in Boone, N.C., the daughter of Ira R. and Buna (Davis) Scott. Thelma was first married to Stacy Stansberry from North Carolina; they later separated. She was then married to Mac Farmer from Arkansas; he preceded her in death in 1960.

Survivors include: one son, Daniel Farmer, of Gulf Shores, Ala.; two daughters, Dorothy “Dot” Dehn, and her husband, Bob, of Richmond, and Linda Talley, and her husband, Ben, of Athens, Texas; two brothers, Earl Scott, and his wife, Shirley, and Ed Scott, and his wife, Dorothy, both of Vilas, N.C.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sons, Dale Stansberry and Mac Farmer; two brothers, Elmer and Delmer; and two sisters, Helen and Hazel.

Thelma was a homemaker and lived in Richmond for the past 25 years. She was a member of Richmond Christian Union Church. She was a member of the God Squad local singing group and was well loved for her rendition of the song the “Wabash Cannon Ball.” She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends at Shirkeys.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Richmond Christian Union Church in her memory.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 19, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Funeral services follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Sunny Slope Cemetery, Richmond. Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at wwwthurmanfuneralhome.com.