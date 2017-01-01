The B – I – B – L – E

The Bible is foundational for the Christian faith. In fact, faithful Christians believe that the Bible is the inspired and thus the inerrant and infallible Word of God.

Perhaps you’ve heard the Bible described in this way: using the word ‘BIBLE’ as an acronym, the Bible is described as God’s ‘Basic Instructions (for us) Before Leaving Earth.’ To be honest, I am not a fan of that description at all! For to describe the Bible as an instruction book is to classify it as a book of do’s and don’t do’s. It then becomes but a rulebook for how to manage your marriage, your finances, your children, your job, how to treat your neighbors, etc. It becomes but a collection of good teachings for how to live the happy life, the successful life, the contented life, the victorious life and so on.

Now, I’m not saying that the teachings we find in the Bible – God’s laws and commands that dot its pages – cannot guide and teach us. As Christians, we certainly can and must be guided by Scripture in how we live. But as we do so (or rather, as we try to do so), we find that we fail – we fail miserably, in fact, if we’re honest enough to admit it. I fail with my marriage, my finances, my children, my job, my neighbors, etc.

For the truth is that I don’t need but an instruction book, you don’t need but an instruction book, you and I don’t need just another set of do’s and don’t do’s that we will just break anyway. Rather, we need a savior – a savior from our sin, a savior from our inevitable trip into the eternal grave.

