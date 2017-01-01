Terry Ray Slatton

Terry Ray Slatton, 56, of Henrietta, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at his home in Henrietta.

Terry was born July 1, 1960, in Newton, Iowa, to Franklin D. and Betty June (Smith) Slatton.

Survivors include: his companion, Rebecca Fields of the home; one son, James Houston Slatton and his wife, Valerie, of Chillicothe; two brothers, Fred Slatton, of Pella, Iowa and Charles Slatton, of Kellogg, Iowa; two sisters, Sharel Simbro, of Reasnor, Iowa and Bertha Hanson (Craig), of Nashua Iowa; four grandchildren; one stepson, Anthony Fields, of St. Joseph; and three stepdaughters, Tiffany Fields, of Gladstone, Lisa Carter, of Gladstone, and Elizabeth Moran and her husband, Thomas, of Liberty.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by one brother, Frankie Slatton.

Terry was reared and educated in Newton, Iowa, where he graduated school. He worked at Wilcox Plastics in Orrick. He lived in Henrietta for the last 25 years. Terry enjoyed fishing and playing pool.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice.

Visitation was 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 30, at Thurman Funeral Home, Richmond. Memorial services followed at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.thurmanfuneralhome.com.