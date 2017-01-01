Strong finish by Lawson holds off Richmond challenge

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

No. 2 seeded Lawson outscored Richmond 15-8 in the fourth quarter to help the Cardinals get past the Spartans 44-32 in the semifinals of the Lawson Invitational on Thursday night. Both teams played on ever terms throughout the night, but Lawson, now 11-1, took advantage of a few Richmond turnovers in the final period to advance to the title game.

Spartan coach Kevin Jermain, although disappointed with the loss, liked what he saw from his team that drops to 5-8.

“I was proud of our guys,” he said. “That was by far the best we have competed all year for four quarters. We competed hard all four quarters and showed a lot of passion.”

Both teams appeared tight as the game began with Richmond holding a 4-2 lead at the buzzer. Both then settled down into a good game for the remaining three quarters. The Cardinals scored the final 5 points of the first half to take a 13-10 lead at the break. Lawson would not lose the lead for the remainder of the night, but had to fight off Richmond over the second half.

Lawson then relied on the inside game of 6-7 junior Zach Miller and the outside shooting of guard Cody Glenn to get the Cardinal offense going. Glenn hit both of his 3-point buckets in the second half as he scored all 13 of his points, while Miller posted 12 of his game-high 16 in the final two periods. Jermain knew his defense would have its hands full with the Cardinal big man.

“We knew what he was capable of,” he said. “On the perimeter, we weren’t too worried about him, but when he gets inside he works really hard and it’s tough to guard him because he’s left-handed and you’re used to guarding right-handed players and we lost him a couple of times and that hurt us.”

