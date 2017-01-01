‘Stars align’ for H-C senior

Layman pours in 47 as Dawgs pound Pirates

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Looking at the box score, one might think that Hardin-Central guard Ryan Layman defeated Norborne Tuesday night by himself.

The senior poured in a personal-best 47 points during the Bulldogs’ 71-43 road win over the Pirates. Layman, however, considered their Carroll-Livingston Activities Association victory over their Highway 10 rivals to be a team effort, not an individual one.

“There’s no way you’re going to come out one vs. five and win a game,” he said. “It’s all about (the) team. Without the defense, we wouldn’t have won that game. I’m not hitting shots without our defense being able to turn defense into offense.”

