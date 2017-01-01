Spartans impressive at Seneca Tournament

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Richmond sent eight of 13 wrestlers into the finals of the Seneca Tournament Saturday and came away with a pair of champions as the Spartans finished second to the tournament hosts. Seneca, the defending Class 1 state champions, won four of the head-to-head matchups in the championship matches to edge Richmond for the team title at the 13-school event with 440.5 points. Richmond ended the weekend with 409 points, while Bentonville, Ark., placed third with 397.5 and Versailles finished fourth with 268.5 points.

Freshman Rance Waigand and senior Diaz Elliott brought home first-place medals for the Spartans. Waigand, now 35-2, received a pair of byes in the opening rounds of the 113-pound bracket, and a third one after winning his first match of the day by a fall in 1:17. In the fifth round, Waigand won by fall in 0:33 to advance to the semifinals where he took a 5-0 decision over Scott Lome of Bentonville. Waigand won the first head-to-head matchup with Seneca in the championship match when he won by an 11-2 major decision over Max Roark, the defending Class 1 state champion.

Elliott captured the 285-pound title with a fall over Jefferson City’s Josh Bayless in 2:19. The RHS senior began the day with a decision over Ethan Crowe of Bentonville and then advanced with byes in the next two rounds before winning in the fourth round with a fall in 0:40. In the fifth round, Elliott (32-6) met Jesse Knisely of Clinton and won 6-4 in overtime to advance to the quarterfinals where he recorded a fall in 1:49 over O’Hara’s Brice Roseburrough. Elliott met Knisely again in the semifinals and was a 7-6 winner to advance to the title match.

