Spartans have little trouble in dual win over Higginsville

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Richmond celebrated senior night Thursday with a dominating MRVC East dual victory over visiting Higginsville. The Spartans, now 3-0 in league meetings and 13-2 overall lost just one contested match and gave up one open weight class in a 66-12 decision.

A pair of freshmen got things going for the Spartans with Mason Hutchings winning his 106-pound match by fall over Noah Skinner in 1:25, and Rance Waigand followed at 113 with a 7-5 decision over Joey Livigne. Logan Claypole recorded a solid 11-4 decision over Nick Strathman at 120.

