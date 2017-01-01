- News
- Sports
- Obituaries
- Community
- Religion
- Legal Notices
- Classifieds
- E-Edition
- Subscription Rates
- Auctions
- Editorials
- Photo Gallery
- Hall of Fame
By Russ Green, Sports Editor
Richmond celebrated senior night Thursday with a dominating MRVC East dual victory over visiting Higginsville. The Spartans, now 3-0 in league meetings and 13-2 overall lost just one contested match and gave up one open weight class in a 66-12 decision.
A pair of freshmen got things going for the Spartans with Mason Hutchings winning his 106-pound match by fall over Noah Skinner in 1:25, and Rance Waigand followed at 113 with a 7-5 decision over Joey Livigne. Logan Claypole recorded a solid 11-4 decision over Nick Strathman at 120.
Entire article can be found in the Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 edition of the Richmond News. Subscribers can access our E-edition through the link found on our homepage menu.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login