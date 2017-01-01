Spartans falter in second half against Marshall

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

After a 16-game layoff, Richmond coach Kevin Jermain expected his Spartans to be a bit rusty as they returned to the court Thursday to face Marshall at the NCMC Holiday Hoops in Trenton. Although the Spartans got off to a promising start, they stumbled in the second half and dropped a 51-41 decision as the Owls won their second game in nine tries this season.

Jermain was pleased to see the Spartans jump out to an early 9-5 lead as Dominic Williams and Dionte Marquez both connected on 3-point buckets. Marshall battled back to take a 14-9 lead early the second period, but Richmond answered with an 8-0 run.

“We had two days and two weeks off and I really expected some rust, but the beginning of the game was kind of our strong point,” Jermain said. “Surprisingly, we came out pretty strong and focused and did some nice things and we moved the ball well. It (the layoff) might have affected us more the game went along than it did at the beginning of the game.”

Richmond was able to take a 21-19 lead into the locker room for halftime.

It was the second half where the Spartans began to struggle as Marshall opened up with a 13-3 run to grab the lead that it would not relinquish. Jermain said it was a repeat of his team’s early-season struggles.

