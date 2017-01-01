Spartans battle tough in home loss to Hamilton

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Spartans knew they had to keep close tabs on a pair of Hornets on Tuesday night as Richmond hosted Hamilton-Penney in the RHS gym. For the most part, the Spartans played well, but the one-two punch of junior LaTroy Harper and senior Jaran Richman proved to be too much as Hamilton battled its way to a 51-43 victory.

Harper hit for a game-high 22 points and Richman added 11 as the Hornets won for the fifth time in seven contests. Harper scored 16 of his points in the second half.

