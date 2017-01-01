Spartans back to .500 in conference play

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Richmond Spartans produced their best offensive showing of the season Wednesday night as they also evened up their MRVC East record at 1-1 with a 64-41 win at Holden. The Richmond victory also snapped a four-game losing skid.

Three Spartan reached double figures as Dominic Williams knocked down four 3-point buckets on the way to a 16-point effort. Three of those came in the third period as Richmond began to pull away from the Eagles.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 Richmond News.

