Softball squad earns academic honors

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

In addition to chalking up their fourth consecutive MRVC East title this fall, the Richmond Lady Spartans also came up winners in the classroom as well. The Lady Spartans were named Academic All-State by the Missouri High School Fast-Pitch Softball Coaches’ Association, and eight individuals were also named as Academic All-State.

A team is selected if all the players on the varsity team have a cumulative unweighted grade point average of 3.3 or better on a 4.0 scale for the fall 2016 semester.

