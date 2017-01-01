- News
By Jason Beets/Staff Writer
Norborne/Hardin-Central football coach Kirk Thacker discussed his experience coaching a team as it switched to 8-man football with Orrick residents during a lightly attended community meeting last week.
Orrick school officials expressed support for switching from 11-man to 8-man football during the Jan. 5 meeting, after the Orrick high school football team finished the 2016 season with only 11 players.
Thacker also discussed his school’s transition to 8-man football with the Richmond News.
