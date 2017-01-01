Shirley Louise Rogers

Shirley Louise Rogers, of Camden, passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born Feb. 19, 1956, in Lexington, to Roy Junior “Pete” Merriman and Marilyn Joy Branham Merriman.

She graduated from Orrick High School with the class of 1974. She retired from the medical offices of doctors Hellman & Rosen after working there for many years. She was a member of Fleming Baptist Church. Shirley volunteered at the Fleming food pantry during its operation. She served the food pantry with great dedication and passion and made many friends during the time she served. Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was well known for her talent for cooking.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Gary Jo Rogers, of the home in Camden; two sons, Kevin Les Rogers and Aaron Jo Rogers, both of Camden; one daughter, Shannon Lynn Turner, of Camden; seven grandchildren, Hunter Riley, of Richmond, Amber Riley, of Richmond, Dillion Rogers, of Richmond, Nick Beck, of Camden, Clayton Beck, of Camden, Carlie Turner, of Orrick, and Kyle Turner, of Orrick; sisters, Debra Joy Bishop, of Kansas City, Mo., Linda Hufford, of Oak Grove, and Christi Arbuckle, of Moses Lake, Wash.; brothers, Scott Merriman, of Orrick, Jeff Merriman, of Orrick, and Jim Merriman, of Fort Scott, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Jr. “Pete” and Marilyn Joy Merriman; two brothers, Alan Eugene Merriman and Donald Roy Merriman; two nephews, Ryan Christopher Arbuckle and David Roy Merriman; and one great nephew, Erik Peery.

Visitation is 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Gowing Funeral Home in Orrick, followed by memorial services at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Shirley’s grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers: Hunter Riley, Dillion Rogers, Kyle Turner, Clayton Beck and Nick Beck.

Arrangements by: Gowing Funeral Home, Orrick.