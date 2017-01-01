Seeking a site for Ray emergency management operations

Ray County currently without emergency operations center

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Ray County doesn’t have an emergency operations center, but Carl Harper is trying to find a good location for one.

Harper has been volunteering as Ray County’s emergency management coordinator for the past two years. He doesn’t have an office, a staff or a budget. But, most importantly for him, he doesn’t have a dedicated emergency operations center. His ideal emergency operations center would have rooms for radio and communications, press conferences and meetings, training and seminars, and a small office for storing emergency management files and conducting administrative business. Harper said he intends to use an emergency operations center to coordinate efforts to provide resources and assistance during any disaster that affects multiple areas at the same time. He intends to operate the EOC with a volunteer staff.

He said he’s been on the hunt for an EOC location for nearly two years. Meanwhile, he’s acquired 450 hours of training on emergency management, as well as a plethora of tools and equipment required for an EOC to function. All he needs is the space for it.

