Second-half surge not enough to topple Norborne girls

By Shawn Roney/For The Richmond News

Hardin-Central guards Ashlyn DeMint and Addie Paul agreed the Bulldogs played good defense during their 46-34 loss Tuesday night at Norborne – for one half.

“(We) played horrible the first half,” said DeMint, a senior, after the Carroll-Livingston Activities Association loss to Hardin-Central’s Highway 10 rival. “Second half, I felt like we got the hang of them being outside – playing wide.”

Paul, also a senior, attributed the defensive improvement during the second half to Hardin-Central girls basketball coach Kenny Layman’s halftime talk. Layman told the Bulldogs that if their defensive didn’t improve, then they were “going to get beat badly,” she said.

The complete story is in Game On in the Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 Richmond News.

