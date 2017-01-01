Second-half D helps H-C secure win over Orrick

By Shawn Roney, for the Richmond News

Hardin-Central had to get stingy on defense against Orrick Monday night at Wellington-Napoleon in the Wellington-Napoleon Invitational.

Hardin-Central boys basketball coach Kenny Layman and senior guard Riley Gorham agreed the Bulldogs turned a single-digit ballgame at halftime into a 51-38 pool play win because they were more effective at denying perimeter shots during the second half.

“They hit some big threes and shot the ball well when we gave them an open look at the basket,” Layman said. “We kind of concentrated on not letting that happen as much the second half.”

The Bearcats made seven total 3-pointers, including three during the first half. Guard Seth McAfee led Orrick from behind the arc with four total treys to finish with a team-leading 14 points.

McAfee scored 11 of his points during the first half. In doing so, he helped the Bearcats keep pace with the Bulldogs during the half – and even lead briefly during both quarters of it. Orrick led once during the first quarter, 7-4, and trailed 14-11 at quarter’s end. The Bearcats then led once during the second quarter, 19-18, before trailing 27-22 at halftime.

“I felt like we really did a good job (of) executing our game plan. Of course, Seth (made shots),” Orrick coach Matt Brownsberger said. “We knocked down some shots. We got some good looks in the paint. We were really doing a good job (of) working inside and out.”

