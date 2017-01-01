- News
By Jason Beets/Richmond News Staff Writer
A grant that was used by the city of Orrick to rebuild after a tornado has been closed. City officials used funds from the grant to repair streets, repair a water tower and build a new lift station in addition to other projects.
Lisa Danbury, small-cities program representative for the Mid-America Regional Council, attended the Dec. 12 Board of Aldermen meeting to close out Orrick’s Community Development Block Grant. Danbury said the city of Orrick received a total of $747,851.52 from the grant.
The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 Richmond News.
