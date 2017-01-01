Samuel Marvin Summers

Samuel Marvin Summers, 73, of rural Malta Bend, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at The Living Center in Marshall.

Visitation is 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 18, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Marshall. Memorial services follow at 11 a.m. at the chapel. A private family inurnment will be at a later date in Mt. Nebo Cemetery, Grand Pass.