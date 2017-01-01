Rural Richmond home burns to ground

Fire chief believes fire was set in vacant home

By Leah Wankum, Editor

All that’s left of the house down the road from Hickory Grove Baptist Church is a chimney standing tall among ashes littered across the charred cinder blocks of the building’s foundation.

The vacant house on Hickory Grove Road north of Richmond burned to the ground late Thursday evening. Richmond Fire Chief Lonnie Quick said that by the time Richmond firefighters arrived at the two-story house shortly after 10 p.m., the house was already 80 percent consumed by flames. Firefighters stayed for several hours to keep the flames from spreading.

“The main thing we did was get in control around the area,” Quick said Friday afternoon. “It was blowing out into the grass and trees. It’ll burn for a few days. There’s no way (to save the house) when it’s like that. It was pretty much gone.”

