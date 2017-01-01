Ricky Lee Jensen

Ricky Lee Jensen, 62, of Holden, formerly of Odessa, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at North Kansas City Hospital, Kansas City, Mo.

Rick was born March 20, 1954, in Ogden, Utah, to Ephraim LaFell and Carma Archibald (Leischman) Jensen. He graduated from Ben Lomond High School in Ogden, Utah in 1972.

Rick served in the United States Army from 1972-1978. He retired from the Department of Defense in 2011 after 36 years of service.

Rick was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. On March 2, 1991, he married Brenda Gail Hardwick. They were sealed for time and eternity in the Ogden Utah Temple.

Rick had many church callings. He was a District Commissioner in the Boy Scouts of America for the Big Muddy District, enjoying many camping trips and summer Scout camps. He loved to share his talent for Dutch oven cooking.

Rick was talented in many ways. He was a cast member in numerous plays at the historic Farris Theatre in Richmond, and was bassist/guitarist in the band, ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere.”

Rick celebrated 30 years of sobriety Jan. 1. He sponsored many individuals and served in district and regional assignments.

Rick is survived by his mother, Carma Jensen of Utah; his wife, Brenda (Hardwick) Jensen, of the home; three children: Airiel Hawkins (Chad), of Arizona; Cody Jensen and Kyle Jensen, both of Holden; four brothers: Tom (Sherry) Jensen and Dean (Toni) Jensen, of Ogden, Utah; Arnold (Gail) Jensen, of Syracuse, Utah; and Kenny (Melinda) Jensen, of Plain City, Utah; one sister, Joleen (Ralph) Jensen, of Roy, Utah and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ephraim Jensen.

Funeral services are 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 300 E. Crestview Dr., Odessa, MO 64076. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial with military honors is in the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Farris Theatre in Richmond, or the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research, 1820 W. Webster Ave., Suite 304, Chicago, IL 60614.

Memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.ralphojones.com or on our Facebook page.