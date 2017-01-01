Richmond native, MSU chorale take world’s stage at inauguration

By JoEllen Black, Publisher

A Richmond High School graduate had a historic part in the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday.

Cameron LaBarr directed the Missouri State University’s well-regarded chorale in a challenging, original piece, “Now We Belong,” as part of the 45th presidential inauguration. Dr. LaBarr is the director of choral studies at Missouri State.

“It was quite an awe-inspiring experience, from the magnitude of looking out across the national mall seeing hundreds of thousands of people – to being on the same platform with several past U.S. presidents,” LaBarr told The Richmond News Friday. “It was an honor for us to be a part of this integral component of our government – the peaceful transition of power, something that is revered around the world.”

The group was chosen by the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, led by Sen. Roy Blunt, an MSU grad who made the surprise announcement in October 2016.

