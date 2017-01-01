- News
Dear Editor:
I recently read that Ron Brohammer is going to retire. I know Ron and can assure you he will be hard to replace. I would ask the council not to try to find someone like Ron Brohammer, because it would take too long. I got to know Mr. Brohammer when I was mayor and had a very close relationship and respect for him.
There was one thing that showed what kind of a man he was. Ron retired a Bird Colonel with 27 years service in the Air Force. He went to work for the City of Richmond and worked with and for a SFC and never thought he was better than me and never did userp my authority.
I wish Ron and his lovely wife, Judy, nothing but the best in their retirement.
Ed Swafford
Former Mayor
Interim City Administrator
City Councilman
City Clerk
