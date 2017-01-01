RHS wrestlers nab three first-place finishes at Tiger Classic

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

The Spartan wrestlers’ first tournament of 2017 proved to be a successful event as Richmond returned from the Tiger Classic at Excelsior Springs with three first-place winners. The Spartans also had a runner-up finish and five third-place showings.

Two seniors and a junior went 5-0 on the day, with Austin Bowman taking the top spot at 126 pounds, with seniors Dominic Nobile (170) and Diaz Elliott (285) grabbing first as well.

Bowman improved to 12-1 for the second in winning his bracket. He opened with a 15-1 major decision over Nick Norbury of Carthage and the winning by fall in 0:55 over Isaiah Beck of Hillsboro. After a bye, Bowman came back with a 7-2 win over Mitchell Alexander of Grain Valley and then took first after getting a medical forfeit from Tyler Hachman of Lawson.

