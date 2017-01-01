RHS overcomes deficit, snap skid

Girls 3-0 in conference play

by Russ Green, Sports Editor

You might forgive the Richmond Lady Spartans if they felt a little out of place Monday night in the RHS gym. It was their first home game since Dec. 13 and visiting Lexington was shooting like it was their home gym as both schools met in an MRVC East contest. However, Richmond never panicked and in the end, the Lady Spartans pushed their conference mark to 3-0, while snapping a three-game skid with a 58-51 victory.

Richmond coach Brandon Quick said it was nice for his girls to be able to play in front of the home fans after a long absence.

“Having our crowd here, too,” he said. “The girls are a heck of a lot more comfortable here, but we need to go out on the road and win some games too.”

Lexington, now 0-3 in league and 5-12 overall, looked like it was going to spoil the welcome home party as the Minutewomen came out gunning. Lexington hit 7 of its 13 field goal attempts in the first quarter, including a pair of 3-point buckets as the visitors jumped to a 17-8 lead with 3:10 left in the opening period.

Lexington went on to build a 21-11 lead entering the second quarter when the Lady Spartans began to scratch their way back into the game by running off the first 7 points of the period. Quick said his team knew they had plenty of time to get back in the game.

“We called a timeout and I told the girls that Lexington hadn’t missed too many shots and I didn’t think they could shoot like that all night long,” he said. “I told them our goal was to keep it a little under control and then we went into a different defense where we could guard them a little tighter. The girls battled their way back and we were right there at halftime.”

The complete story is in Game On! In the Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 Richmond News.

