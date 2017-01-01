RHS grapplers split triangular at Oak Grove

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

The Spartan wrestlers have lost just two duals this season – both to highly ranked teams. Earlier, the Spartans lost the defending Class 2 champion Smithville Warriors, and Thursday night fell to last year’s Class 2 runner-up, and perennial state power, Oak Grove.

Richmond did pick up its 10th dual victory earlier in the evening with a 36-24 decision over St. Joseph Benton.

Richmond had opens at 113, 126, 152 and 220 in a 45-24 loss to Oak Grove, and both teams were open at 138. The Spartans picked up five victories in the contested matches, starting the dual with McCauley Bowers taking a 3-1 decision over Tyler Bradley at 195 pounds. After an open at 220, Oak Grove picked up another win at 285, as Austin Kemp, a third-place medalist at last year’s state tournament, won by fall over Diaz Elliott in 2:28. Freshman Keegan Scarborough, the No. 4 ranked Class 2 106-pounder recorded another fall for Oak Grove when he defeated Mason Hutchings in 1:07.

