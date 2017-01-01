RHS bounces back with opening-round win

By Russ Green/Sports Editor

After a very tough Saturday night in Warrensburg, where the offense could manage only 26 points against the Tigers, the Richmond Spartan offense got back on track Tuesday night in the opening round of the Lawson Invitational. Richmond, the No. 4 seed, outlasted Gallatin 61-55 to advance to Wednesday night’s semifinal matchup with top-seeded Lawson.

Coach Kevin Jermain said, the Spartan offensive output should give his team a boost for the remainder of the week.

“Our offense has been struggling a bit this year and getting it going will hopefully it will give us a little bit of confidence,” he said.

