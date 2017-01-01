Renovations to city gym completed, ready for play

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

The new gym floor at Richmond City Hall is officially completed and ready for use.

The city hosted its first recreation basketball game against Lexington on the new gym floor Saturday after several members of the community gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Richmond Chamber of Commerce.

All that’s left to complete is some finishing touches on the gym restrooms, but when they are complete, City Administrator Ron Brohammer said the city will have spent approximately $200,000.

