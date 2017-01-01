Socialize

Facebook

Renovations to city gym completed, ready for play

Members of the community came together for the ribbon cutting and open house of the Richmond city gym’s new rubber floor. From left, are: Tonya Willim, Jennifer Brenton, James Ford, Glenda Powell, Matt Ohrt, Shannon Alley, Drew Brotherton, Mayor Mike Wright, Terry Dickey, Ron Brohammer, Haley Williams, councilor Barb Hardwick, councilor Deanne Guy, Greg Krueger, Brad Hogan, Tammy Summers and Glen Martin. The city hosted its first recreation basketball game against Lexington on the new floor after the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Photo by Leah Wankum/Richmond News)

By Leah Wankum/Richmond News Editor

The new gym floor at Richmond City Hall is officially completed and ready for use.

The city hosted its first recreation basketball game against Lexington on the new gym floor Saturday after several members of the community gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Richmond Chamber of Commerce.

All that’s left to complete is some finishing touches on the gym restrooms, but when they are complete, City Administrator Ron Brohammer said the city will have spent approximately $200,000.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login