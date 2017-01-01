Region ‘dodged a big bullet’

Temperatures keep ice storm in check

By Leah Wankum, Editor

Northwest Missourians prepared for the touted ice storm last weekend, which turned out to be milder than expected.

The National Weather Service – Kansas City/Pleasant Hill recorded a light drizzle which accumulate to less than half an inch of freezing rain Friday, with temperatures averaging in the mid-20s Fahrenheit. Temperatures slightly warmed up Saturday, with about half an inch of freezing rain, but it all melted away by midday Sunday. A high of 33 degrees both Saturday and Sunday turned Sunday the weekend’s freezing rain into a light rain Sunday afternoon.

In preparation for the ice storm, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens had activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Center Thursday and declared a state of emergency Friday afternoon. While slick roads incapacitated much of Missouri, Richmond and Ray County managed to miss most of the icy weather.

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.