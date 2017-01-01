Ray County 911 faces budget cuts

House bill attempts to capture cell phone tax for 911 funding as landline revenue dissipates; Missouri only state not to do so

By Leah Wankum, Editor

The Ray County 911 budget could see “major cuts” because of projected revenue shortfalls this year.

Ray County commissioners said they are looking at every department, including Ray County 911, to see where cuts can be made.

“We’re still working on the budget,” said Presiding Commissioner Gary Wilhite to Paul Harris, board president of Ray County 911, and the rest of the small crowd that gathered in the commissioners’ office Thursday morning. “When you’ve got to cut out hundreds, several thousand dollars out of your budget, it takes time. Hopefully, by the end of today, we might have it settled, and we may not. So as of right now, I can’t tell you anything, Paul. We can’t tell you anything because the budget is not done.”

Harris asked the commissioners to notify him as soon as they resolved the budget.

“At our next (911) board meeting, we’re going to have to reconfigure our budget to adjust to the loss of revenue that we’re going to have to work under to determine how we’re going to proceed with providing a service the county has come to expect: 911,” Harris said. “It’s not going to be easy, by any means.”

Harris said funding for Ray County 911 is an important issue, and everyone needs to be aware of it.

“We as residents of Ray County need to be concerned when services we rely on are affected by budget cuts,” he said. “If anybody in Ray County is not aware of what’s going on and does not realize how much a budget cut can affect the different services we rely on, (then) they need to be made aware.”

The complete story is in the Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.