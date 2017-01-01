R-XVI aligns bullying policy to new state law requirements

By Jason Beets/Staff Writer

New anti-bullying and hazing policies are in effect for the Richmond R-XVI School District following action taken at the Jan. 10 board meeting. The changes were made in response to the approval of a 2016 state law, which requires school districts to modify their bullying policies.

The district’s revised policy states that building principals will be responsible for receiving and investigating reports of bullying. Under the revised policy, a school is required to begin a bullying investigation within two days and complete the investigation within 10 days, unless there is a good reason to extend the investigation.

