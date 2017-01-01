- News
Phyllis Jean Davis, 83, of Lexington, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Lafayette Regional Health Center.
Visitation was 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial was in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville.
