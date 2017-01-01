Socialize

Phyllis Jean Davis

Phyllis Jean Davis, 83, of Lexington, died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, at Lafayette Regional Health Center.

Visitation was 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, at Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, Lexington. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial was in Missouri State Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville.

