Orrick considers legal action against private company

Officials believe business responsible for clogging sewer system

By Jason Beets/Staff Writer

Orrick is considering taking legal action against a local manufacturing company.

City Attorney Kevin Baldwin said he is drafting a petition for damages against Air Vent Inc. that will ask the company to stop clogging Orrick’s sewer system with cloth rags.

“This small city has paid more than $24,000 to repair one single pump,” near the company’s facility, he said. “If they are dumping rags in there, that’s a violation of the law.”

