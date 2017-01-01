- News
By Jason Beets/Staff Writer
Orrick is considering taking legal action against a local manufacturing company.
City Attorney Kevin Baldwin said he is drafting a petition for damages against Air Vent Inc. that will ask the company to stop clogging Orrick’s sewer system with cloth rags.
“This small city has paid more than $24,000 to repair one single pump,” near the company’s facility, he said. “If they are dumping rags in there, that’s a violation of the law.”
The complete story is in the Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 Richmond News.
Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.
