Orrick board approves 8-man football for 2018

School officials say decision best for students; district to offer girls softball this spring

By Jason Beets, Staff Writer

The Orrick school board has voted to switch to 8-man football for the 2018 season. The board voted 6-0 to move to the new format during its meeting Tuesday, Jan 17.

Athletic director Mitch Comstock said he is glad the board decided to move to the 8-man format.

“I think it’s in the best interest of our students,” he said. “I’m excited to see where the future of Orrick football is headed.”

Superintendent Aerin O’Dell also said switching to 8-man was the right choice.

“I know it was hard to arrive at that decision, but it’s what’s best for our students in the long run,” she said.

Schools in Missouri choose whether to play 11-man or 8-man football in two-year cycles, and Orrick is already committed to playing 11-man football in 2017. District officials advocated switching to 8-man football during a November board meeting because the district was struggling to maintain enough players for the 11-man game.

The complete story is in the Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 Richmond News.

Click here for our E-edition and read the rest of the story.