By Russ Green, Sports Editor
Coming off their most disappointing loss of the season Monday, the Richmond Spartans responded by reaching their high-point total of the year Thursday night against visiting Northland Christian. The Spartans shook off some early sluggishness and then rolled to a 78-51 victory.
Seven Spartans scored in the contest as Richmond improved to 6-9 for the campaign, but more importantly, coach Kevin Jermain said it helped erase the pain of a last-second loss to Trenton earlier in the week.
“Monday was about as big of a gut-punch that we have had,” Jermain said. “I thought we played pretty well Monday, but they shot lights out. I told our guys when you get used to losing, you find ways to lose. I felt like that was what Monday was all about. I told them what we have to do now is get wins and get used to winning so we can win games like that.”
Noah Thornberry, hit four 3-point buckets and led the Spartan scoring with a game-high 24 points. Caleb Chowning chipped in with 20 points, while Jaylen Williams also reached double figures with 13 points.
Richmond and Northland Christian (4-10) played on even terms throughout most of the first half. The Spartans held a 15-14 edge after one period. Richmond scored the first 8 points of the second period, but the young Trailblazers, with a roster of one freshman, four sophomores and five juniors, would not go away.
Northland Christian cut the deficit to 4 points before Richmond closed out the remaining 2:37 of the half with a 9-2 run to take a 36-25 cushion into the half. Jermain knew the Trailblazers would play hard all four quarters.
