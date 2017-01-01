Offense clicks in home rout of Northland Christian

By Russ Green, Sports Editor

Coming off their most disappointing loss of the season Monday, the Richmond Spartans responded by reaching their high-point total of the year Thursday night against visiting Northland Christian. The Spartans shook off some early sluggishness and then rolled to a 78-51 victory.

Seven Spartans scored in the contest as Richmond improved to 6-9 for the campaign, but more importantly, coach Kevin Jermain said it helped erase the pain of a last-second loss to Trenton earlier in the week.

“Monday was about as big of a gut-punch that we have had,” Jermain said. “I thought we played pretty well Monday, but they shot lights out. I told our guys when you get used to losing, you find ways to lose. I felt like that was what Monday was all about. I told them what we have to do now is get wins and get used to winning so we can win games like that.”

Noah Thornberry, hit four 3-point buckets and led the Spartan scoring with a game-high 24 points. Caleb Chowning chipped in with 20 points, while Jaylen Williams also reached double figures with 13 points.

Richmond and Northland Christian (4-10) played on even terms throughout most of the first half. The Spartans held a 15-14 edge after one period. Richmond scored the first 8 points of the second period, but the young Trailblazers, with a roster of one freshman, four sophomores and five juniors, would not go away.

Northland Christian cut the deficit to 4 points before Richmond closed out the remaining 2:37 of the half with a 9-2 run to take a 36-25 cushion into the half. Jermain knew the Trailblazers would play hard all four quarters.

